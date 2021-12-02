Loop Capital Raises Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Price Target to $28.00

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

OEC opened at $17.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 203,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

