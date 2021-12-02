LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.00

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.60 ($0.27), with a volume of 22983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.19. The company has a market cap of £19.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In related news, insider Steve Flavell sold 30,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £6,802.62 ($8,887.67).

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. It offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events services.

