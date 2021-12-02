Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,500 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 259,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 120,405 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $24.78.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $555.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.80 million. Analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $114,194.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

