Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Harmonic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 206,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.53, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLIT. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $896,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,295 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,862,865. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.