Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

