Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $464,000 Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,255,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 3,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 259,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 256,292 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,755,000 after purchasing an additional 202,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,541,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

APOG opened at $42.36 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 727.27%.

APOG has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

