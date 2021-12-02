Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $487,000 Stock Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 9.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 370.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 246,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 110,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMI opened at $43.06 on Thursday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.97.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

