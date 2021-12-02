Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,000 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4,140.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,131,000 after buying an additional 1,476,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $10,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

