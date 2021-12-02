Loungers’ (LGRS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Loungers from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Loungers from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:LGRS opened at GBX 283 ($3.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of £290.75 million and a PE ratio of -25.50. Loungers has a 52 week low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.61 ($3.93). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 283.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 279.23.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

