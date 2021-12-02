Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at DA Davidson

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lovesac from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.38.

LOVE stock opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.54 million, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.27. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lovesac will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $1,718,825.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $406,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 485,588 shares of company stock worth $38,568,696. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lovesac by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after acquiring an additional 927,377 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,780,000 after buying an additional 106,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after buying an additional 101,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after buying an additional 240,921 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

