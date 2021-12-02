LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Down 8.2%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s stock price was down 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 6,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 286,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.14.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.35. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 111.86%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 122.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 115.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 595.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

