Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $353.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “sell” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Pareto Securities raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$36.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67. Lundin Energy AB has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $42.20.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

