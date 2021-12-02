MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a C$28.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MAG. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.36.

MAG opened at C$19.93 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 376.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.08.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total value of C$260,757.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

