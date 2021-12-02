MahaDAO Market Cap Reaches $11.37 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $3.80 or 0.00006689 BTC on popular exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $11.37 million and $537,606.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00063506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00071386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00095131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.15 or 0.07926265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,029.45 or 1.00403253 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021323 BTC.

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,993,817 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

