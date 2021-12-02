Man Group’s (MNGPF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MNGPF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $3.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. Man Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.23.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

