ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $66.55

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.55 and last traded at $66.55, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. William Blair lowered shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.26.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

