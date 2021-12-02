Mark G. Holladay Sells 1,500 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SNV traded up $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $46.29. 740,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNV. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 68,864 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Synovus Financial by 19.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Synovus Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 36.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,094,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,035,000 after acquiring an additional 291,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

