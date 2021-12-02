Maro (MARO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.43 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Maro has a market cap of $62.26 million and $3.43 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maro has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maro coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.49 or 0.00235448 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00087457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Maro

Maro is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,242,162 coins and its circulating supply is 499,217,006 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

