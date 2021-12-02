Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Acquires 70 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 2.0% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,713.24.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $91.02 on Thursday, reaching $2,158.03. 17,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,272. The firm has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,419.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,307.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

