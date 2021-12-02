Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Buys 440 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.0% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 556,634 shares of company stock worth $186,287,137 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $11.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $318.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,601. The stock has a market cap of $312.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

