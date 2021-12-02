Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in Virtu Financial by 1,881.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 187,180 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 212,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 374,532 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIRT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $40,000,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of -0.33. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.87%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

