Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 106,504 Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 106,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Ally by 47.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 594,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 75.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 157,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 239.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 93,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.10. Digital Ally, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.98.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Digital Ally had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 193.66%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Digital Ally from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

