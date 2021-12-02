Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 13,645 BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 632.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $340.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

BRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

BRT Apartments Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

