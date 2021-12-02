Marshall Wace LLP Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) by 29.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEMKT MTA opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

