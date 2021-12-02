Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $152,000 Investment in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Galectin Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $33,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $34,470 and sold 30,000 shares worth $101,800. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $143.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.00. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

