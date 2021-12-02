Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 232.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 42,372 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 69.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

