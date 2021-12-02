Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 17,701 Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Polar Power by 11,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polar Power in the second quarter worth about $733,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Polar Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Polar Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $64.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.21. Polar Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 62.79% and a negative net margin of 84.52%.

Polar Power Profile

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

