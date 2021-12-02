Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.79.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $71.03. 10,162,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,078,536. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of -163.54, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

