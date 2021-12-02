Mary Agnes Wilderotter Sells 553 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $22,977.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mary Agnes Wilderotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $38.22 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lyft by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,438 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 21,157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after buying an additional 3,544,115 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,159,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Lyft by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,486,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $89,879,000 after buying an additional 706,939 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lyft by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $247,080,000 after buying an additional 704,081 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LYFT. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.49.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

