Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $311.65 and last traded at $312.45, with a volume of 225558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $323.01.

Specifically, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,634 shares of company stock worth $186,287,137. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,575,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

