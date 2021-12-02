MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.52% of MasterCraft Boat worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $528.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.15.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

