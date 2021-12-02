MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.140-$4.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.97 million-$630.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $622.07 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.790 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,309. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $531.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.15.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

