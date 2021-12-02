Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Matrix Service worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Matrix Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,498,000 after purchasing an additional 156,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Matrix Service by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,417,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 593,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Matrix Service by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in Matrix Service by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 648,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 124,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Matrix Service by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.68. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John D. Chandler bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

