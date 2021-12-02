Matrix Trust Co Invests $24 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 291,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,003,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.1% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,041. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.43. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

