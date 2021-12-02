Maurice (John) Craven Acquires 9,800 Shares of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) insider Maurice (John) Craven acquired 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.13 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,225.00 ($35,875.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.66.

Harvey Norman Company Profile

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. Its franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

