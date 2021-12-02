McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Cut by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,718 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 309,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $71,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $244.18 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $257.79. The company has a market capitalization of $182.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

