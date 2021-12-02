McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MUX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut McEwen Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of MUX stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $445.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.15.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 45.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 11.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,749 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 46.8% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 8.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 860,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

