McGuire Investment Group LLC Invests $233,000 in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $2,050,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of INSP stock opened at $225.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.