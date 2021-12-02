Mdex Trading Down 12.3% This Week (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Mdex coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mdex has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $512.63 million and approximately $19.06 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00063837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00070753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00094147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,599.62 or 0.08036683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,963.85 or 0.99530069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021388 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 792,300,703 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.