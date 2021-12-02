MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MDJM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MDJM by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDJM during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

MDJM stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. MDJM has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $8.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

