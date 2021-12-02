Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) by 543.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,242 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRR opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.40%.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

