MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.30

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 4721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

MAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91.

In related news, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,342,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $32,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,672.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,884 in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 206.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 157,957 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 81,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

