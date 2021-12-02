Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Cut by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 4.6% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.77. The stock had a trading volume of 33,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,723. The firm has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $105.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average of $125.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

