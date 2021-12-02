megaBONK Price Tops $0.0724 on Major Exchanges (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. Over the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $217,082.79 and $8,724.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.00236252 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00086895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.