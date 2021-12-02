Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY)’s share price fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68.

About Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY)

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It offers yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, foodstuffs, livestock products, and sugar and corn sweeteners, as well as transportation services.

