Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Increases Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

NYSE MRK opened at $74.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $188.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

