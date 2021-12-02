Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $74.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $188.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

