Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEACU) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEACU) rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 70,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEACU. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000.

