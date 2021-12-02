Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Trading Up 2.7%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $20.62. Approximately 10,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 552,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $848.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

