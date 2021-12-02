Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Insider Sells 1,909,323.90 in Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) insider Jonathan Waldern sold 471,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.05, for a total value of 1,909,323.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MMAT opened at 3.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 6.59. Meta Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of 0.67 and a 1 year high of 21.76.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 476.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 95,260 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the first quarter worth $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the first quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the first quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 1,047.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 196,734 shares during the period. 34.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

