Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Insider Sells 1,909,323.90 in Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) insider Jonathan Waldern sold 471,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.05, for a total value of 1,909,323.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:MMAT opened at 3.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 6.59. Meta Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of 0.67 and a 1 year high of 21.76.
Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter.
Meta Materials Company Profile
Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.
